Catholic World News

Irish government report ‘lifts lid on harsh and unforgiving attitudes towards unmarried mothers’

January 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: The 2,865-page report, dated October 30 and released January 12, examined state-funded institutions (including Catholic institutions) for unwed mothers. The report found that Irish women “who gave birth outside marriage were subject to particularly harsh treatment. Responsibility for that harsh treatment rests mainly with the fathers of their children and their own immediate families.” In addition, “in some years during the 1930s and 1940s, over 40% of ‘illegitimate’ children were dying before their first birthday in mother and baby homes.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!