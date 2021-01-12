Catholic World News

Vatican alters Ash Wednesday rite over Covid concerns

January 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has altered the traditional Ash Wednesday ritual for this year, to minimize contact between the priest and members of the congregation. Rather than praying over each person, the priest will say that prayer—“Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return”—once, and then silently sprinkle ashes on the head of each person.

