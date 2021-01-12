Catholic World News

Avoid hypocrisy, inequality: Pope’s message for World Day of the Sick

January 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In his annual message for the World Day of the Sick, Pope Francis says that the Covid epidemic “has exacerbated inequalities in our healthcare systems and exposed inefficiencies in the care of the sick.” Noting that Jesus rebuked those who “preach but do not practice,” the Pope said that in care for the sick, we should “respond in a way completely contrary to such hypocrisy.” The World Day of the Sick is observed on February 11, the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!