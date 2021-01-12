Catholic World News

US bishop chairmen call for end to executions, ask Congress to abolish federal death penalty

January 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “Following a year where the federal government, for the first time, executed more people than all 50 states combined, there are three more federal executions scheduled this week,” said the bishops who chair the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development and Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “We renew our constant call to President Trump and Acting Attorney General Rosen: stop these executions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!