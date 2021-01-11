Catholic World News

Incoming Dublin archbishop open to female deacons, blessings for same-sex couples

January 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The newly appointed Archbishop of Dublin has expressed support for the ordination of women as deacons, and suggested that Church tradition is the main impediment to a female priesthood. “That’s the hurdle that has to be overcome,” he said. The archbishop-elect also said that “I don’t have a difficulty” with a priest who blesses rings for a homosexual couple, as long as the blessing is conferred privately, rather than in a church ceremony that might appear equivalent to a wedding.

