Papal trip to Iraq in jeopardy?

January 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has suggested that a proposed trip to Iraq, scheduled for March of this year, may not take place because of Covid restrictions. He told a TV interviewer, “In good conscience I can’t be the cause of gatherings of people.” The Vatican had just announced plans for the trip in December.

