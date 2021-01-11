Catholic World News

Key leader in German bishops’ ‘synodal path’ steps down

January 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Hans Langendörfer, the Jesuit priest who has been a key figure in the German bishops’ “synodal path,” has stepped down as secretary of the episcopal conference after nearly 25 years. He had announced his resignation last February, but his departure was delayed by the Covid epidemic.

