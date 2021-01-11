Catholic World News

London churches remain open despite mayor’s request

January 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Houses of worship in London remained open this past weekend, despite a call by Mayor Sadiq Khan to close them. Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster had resisted the mayor’s plan. The Westminster archdiocese said: “Our responsibility is to follow the public health guidance, as set by central government, and make places of worship as safe as possible.”

