50 pro-democracy figures arrested in Hong Kong clampdown
January 11, 2021
UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: Both Carrie Lam (Hong Kong’s governor, sometimes called “Beijing’s puppet”), and a number of pro-democracy activists, including detained media mogul Jimmy Lai, are Catholic.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
