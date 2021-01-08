Catholic World News

Vatican charge: Italian financier pressed sale of misappropriated bonds

January 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Gianluigi Torzi, the Italian businessman who has been arrested by Vatican officials and charged with extortion, sought to persuade the Secretariat of State to cover the cost of bonds that he had illicitly sold. Ed Condon of Pillar delves into the charges.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!