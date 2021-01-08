Catholic World News

London’s mayor wants churches closed

January 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan has asked for emergency powers allowing him to close down places of worship, among other restrictions, in response to soaring case rates of Covid.

