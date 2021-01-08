Catholic World News

Pakistani pastor arrested on blasphemy charges

January 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Protestant pastor in Pakistan has been charged with blasphemy for a Facebook message that offended his Muslim neighbors. Raja Warris was arrested after a Muslim mob threatened to burn down the homes of Christians in the neighborhood; he faces a potential 10-year prison sentence. There are now 24 Christians in Pakistani jails on blasphemy charges.

