Cardinal Dolan: The radicals who defaced St. Patrick’s Cathedral are pure bigots

January 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: New York’s cathedral has “been defaced with vile graffiti attacking both the Catholic faith and the men and women of the New York Police Department,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan said. “A similar outrage occurred last summer amid the sad violence afflicting American cities. At that time, I let it go, figuring I needn’t stoke the embers of anger that were burning throughout our country. Not this time.”

