Minnesota loosens Covid restrictions on public worship

January 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Minnesota’s bishops had petitioned Gov. Tim Walz to lift the 250-person limit on indoor worship, the newspaper of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis reported.

