Editor of Italian bishops’ newspaper: President Trump has ‘poisoned the wells of democracy’

January 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Avvenire (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Lavazza spoke of “the heavy, negative heritage Donald Trump will leave behind. He has poisoned the wells of democracy, calling into doubt the results of an election that absolutely does not appear to have been compromised by fraud or conspiracies.”

