Today the Church is triumphant, Russian Orthodox Patriarch says in Christmas message

January 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Today, when the peoples of the earth are enduring the arduous trial of a new disease, when peoples’ hearts are overwhelmed by fear and anxiety for the future, it is especially important that we strengthen our collective and individual prayer and offer to the Lord the diligent labors of good works,” Patriarch Kirill of Moscow said in his Christmas message, issued January 6.

