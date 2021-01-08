Catholic World News

Pope sends Christmas greetings to Eastern Christians, praises Poland’s Three Kings parades

January 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Following his January 6 Angelus address, Pope Francis also said that “on today’s feast of Epiphany, the World Missionary Child Day is celebrated, which involves many children and boys and girls around the world. I thank each one of them and I encourage them to be joyful witnesses of Jesus, seeking to always bring fraternity among your peers.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!