Catholic World News

Brazil’s bishops urge faithful to receive Covid vaccine, promote vaccination as a right for all

January 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “To eradicate Covid-19, everyone must walk together, no one excluded,” the bishops said in their Portuguese-language statement. The Fides news agency published extensive excerpts of the statement in English.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!