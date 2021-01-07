Catholic World News

Church welcomes bid to protect Pakistan’s religious minorities

January 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Samon Shukardin of Hyderabad, who heads the National Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace, has welcomed a new government initiative, the Office for Interreligious Harmony, which has been set up to “help ensure that members of religious minorities do not live in fear.”

