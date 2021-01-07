Catholic World News

Islamic extremist group attacks parish in southern Philippines

January 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on International Christian Concern

CWN Editor's Note: The Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters were founded in 2008; one faction is aligned with ISIS.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!