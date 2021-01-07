Catholic World News

Priest’s ‘Bible in a Year’ is no. 1 podcast on Apple chart

January 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic publisher Ascension produces the podcast by Father Mike Schmitz, a priest of the Diocese of Duluth.

