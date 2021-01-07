Catholic World News
Pandemic has heightened dangers to international religious freedom
January 07, 2021
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: This article offers an overview of worldwide threats to religious freedom in 2020.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
