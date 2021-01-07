Catholic World News

Anglican primate: ‘Let us pray for the USA’

January 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on @JustinWelby

CWN Editor's Note: “There will be many lessons to be learned from the scenes in Washington,” said the Archbishop of Canterbury. “For the moment let us pray for the USA, the world’s greatest defender of democracy until now, as it faces this huge shock. May God bless America with peace and reconciliation.”

