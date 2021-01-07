Catholic World News

Brooklyn bishop laments ‘unprecedented day of national chaos’

January 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Please join me in praying for our Nation on this unprecedented day of national chaos, so that we can return to the rule of law,” Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn said on January 6.

