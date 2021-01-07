Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone: We do not need ‘an attempted civil war’

January 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Doubts about free and fair elections cannot be redressed by violence against democratic institutions,” said the Archbishop of San Francisco. “To the deaths from a pandemic, and destruction wreaked on people’s livelihoods, we do not need to add an attempted civil war. I called for an end to violence in the streets when it happened this summer. I call on every American of good will to denounce this violence against our nation’s Capitol now.”

