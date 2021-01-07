Catholic World News

‘We should feel violated,’ DC Cardinal Gregory says of Capitol violence

January 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Washington

CWN Editor's Note: “We should feel violated when the legacy of freedom enshrined in that building [the US Capitol] is disrespected and desecrated,” said the Archbishop of Washington. “Together, we must intentionally pause and pray for peace in this critical moment. The divisive tone that has recently so dominated our national conversations must change. Those who resort to inflammatory rhetoric must accept some responsibility for inciting the increasing violence in our nation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!