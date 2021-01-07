Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich: DC events ‘should shock the conscience’ of ‘any faithful Catholic’

January 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on @CardinalBCupich

CWN Editor's Note: “For many months we have witnessed the deliberate erosion of the norms of our system of government,” said the Archbishop of Chicago. “May God’s love suffuse our political life together, reminding all Americans that politics is the peaceful resolution of conflicting points of view. This is our tradition as a democratic nation—and we undermine it at our own peril.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!