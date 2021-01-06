Catholic World News

Christ is the star that guides the Magi, Pope says

January 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At his Angelus audience on the feast of the Epiphany, Pope Francis said that the visit of the Magi provides a different perspective on the Nativity of Christ. The Magi, he said, were guided by a star. “The star is Christ, but we too can and must also be the star for our brothers and sisters.”

