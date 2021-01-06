Catholic World News

Polish parliament honors Cardinal Wyszynski

January 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Poland’s parliament has passed a resolution proclaiming 2021 as the Year of Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski, in honor of the prelate who led Catholic resistance against the country’s Communist regime. The parliamentary tribute referred to Cardinal Wyszynski, who headed the Warsaw archdiocese from 1958 to 1981, as “the Primate of the Millennium.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!