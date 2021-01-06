Catholic World News

Tucson diocese: no indoor Mass for a month

January 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on KOLD

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Tucson, Arizona has announced that the celebration of Mass indoors will be suspended until February 5. Mass may be celebrated outdoors, but the congregation cannot be more than 25 people.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!