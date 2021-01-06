Catholic World News

Germany: Catholic officials ask reporters for ‘silence’ on child abuse report

January 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on Deutsche Welle

CWN Editor's Note: “Reporters walked out of a press event in Cologne after Church officials asked them to sign a confidentiality agreement,” according to the report.

