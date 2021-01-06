Chicago activist priest removed from parish for decades-old abuse allegation

Catholic World News

January 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on Chicago Sun-Times

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Francis George temporarily suspended Father Michael Pfleger’s faculties in 2011.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!