Catholic World News

Bishops in Dominican Republic deplore violence against women

January 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “The violent death of two women at the very beginning of 2021, in less than 48 hours, causes helplessness and sadness,” said Bishop Jesús Castro Marte of of Nuestra Señora de la Altagracia in Higüey. “Please stop with this situation! Our society is declining every day.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!