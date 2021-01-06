Catholic World News

Vatican, Lutheran body recall 500th anniversary of Martin Luther’s excommunication

January 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We cannot undo the history of separation, but it can become part of our history of reconciliation,” Cardinal Kurt Koch (president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity) and Rev. Martin Junge (general secretary of the Lutheran World Federation) in the foreword to a new Italian translation of the Joint Declaration on the Doctrine of Justification (1999).

