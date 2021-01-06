Catholic World News

Leading Korean prelate links pandemic, ecological damage

January 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Mathias Lee Yong-hoon of Suwon, the new president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea, made his remarks in a wide-ranging interview on the new year.

