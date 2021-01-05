Catholic World News

Canadian man faces ‘hate crime’ charge after disrupting Mass

January 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Canadian man faces criminal charges after he exposed himself during Mass at a Catholic church in Alberta. The man had apparently organized the incident, working with friends who videotaped his actions.

