Lebanese cardinal prods politicians to form government

January 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Maronite Catholic Patriarch Bechara Rai has exhorted Lebanese politicians to end a stalemate that has blocked the formation of a new national government. “Shirking responsibility for the failure of the government does not help,” he said. The political risks of forming a government, he added, are not as grave as the prospect of a “total collapse.”

