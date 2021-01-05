Catholic World News

Australian bishops puzzled by Vatican money transfers

January 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Australia have indicated that they cannot account for the $1.8 billion in Vatican funds that were transferred to their country in recent years. “I can assure you that no diocese or other church entity saw any of the money,” says Archbishop Mark Coleridge of Brisbane.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!