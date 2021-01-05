Catholic World News

Scotland’s bishops question closing of churches

January 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Scotland have announced that they are “perplexed” by the government plan to close churches, especially since emergency regulations allow other institutions—“such as construction, manufacturing, and elite sports”—to continue operations. The bishops “expressed concern” in a statement that their media agency described as “strongly worded.”

