Iceland’s bishop protests tight limits on Mass congregations

January 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Tencer of Reykjavik has complained that under current government restrictions, only 10 people can attend Mass—even in a large church—while greater numbers can gather in a restaurant or even a sauna. The bishop said that “justice does not seem to be observed.” With police vowing to enforce the rules, the bishop has suspended the celebration of Sunday Mass.

