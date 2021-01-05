Catholic World News

California woman pleads guilty to hate crime for threatening to bomb Catholic prep school

January 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Sonia Tabizada, 36, threatened to bomb Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School, a girls’ school in Washington, DC, after the school announced it would publish announcements of the same-sex civil marriages of its alumnae.

