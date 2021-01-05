Catholic World News

North Dakota attorney general concludes investigation of state’s dioceses

January 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I appreciate the cooperation we received from the Bishops in Fargo and Bismarck, and that the dioceses gave the investigators full access to all of the files,” said Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. The dioceses had released a list of 53 priests credibly accused of abuse; 51of them are deceased. The attorney general identified an additional priest “as a likely perpetrator of child sexual abuse.”

