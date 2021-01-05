Catholic World News

Pastor dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Texas church

January 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A suspect has been arrested following the shooting at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona, a town of 600 in Smith County, Texas (map).

