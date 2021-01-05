Catholic World News

Do not ‘repress the right to mobility of migrants,’ bishop urges Mexican government

January 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on a Honduran migrant caravan, Bishop Jaime Calderón of Tapachula, on Mexico’s southern border, pledged that the Church would “live in an attitude of the Good Samaritan, reaching out to those in need.”

