Catholic World News

2020 showed ‘the face of a Samaritan Church,’ leading Latin American prelate says

January 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: In his Spanish-language year-end message, Archbishop Héctor Miguel Cabrejos Vidarte, the Peruvian Franciscan prelate who is president of CELAM (the Episcopal Conference of Latin America), spoke of “great gestures of solidarity, generosity, a call to service, dedication to heroism, actions that write beautiful stories of authentic charity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!