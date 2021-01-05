Catholic World News

New US Congress is nearly 30% Catholic

January 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on Pew Forum

CWN Editor's Note: The new US Congress is 55% Protestant, 29.8% Catholic, 1% Orthodox Christian, 6% Jewish, and 2% Mormon, according to the Pew Research Center; 30.5% of the members of the 2019-20 Congress were Catholic. (The Center estimates that 20% of US adults are Catholic.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.