New US Congress is nearly 30% Catholic
January 05, 2021
» Continue to this story on Pew Forum
CWN Editor's Note: The new US Congress is 55% Protestant, 29.8% Catholic, 1% Orthodox Christian, 6% Jewish, and 2% Mormon, according to the Pew Research Center; 30.5% of the members of the 2019-20 Congress were Catholic. (The Center estimates that 20% of US adults are Catholic.)The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 2:24 PM ET USA
Of this 30%, I wonder how many are actually CINO. Real Catholics govern their daily lives as Catholics and make sure that their political activities accord always and everywhere with Catholic truth. Contrary to those who like to stand on the street corners publicizing their "Catholicism", real Catholics do not separate their Catholic morality and prudential judgment from their political acts. As Pope Francis likes to point out, Catholicism is to be lived as a public faith, not a personal secret.