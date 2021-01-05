Catholic World News

USCCB grants $1.5M for Puerto Rico recovery

January 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The grant from the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Subcommittee on Catholic Home Missions will help “cover the startup expenses of the six Catholic dioceses in Puerto Rico as they seek funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to rebuild properties still left damaged from the 2017 hurricanes.”

