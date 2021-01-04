Catholic World News

Iraqi Shi’ite leader pushes for restoration of Christians’ property

January 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Muqtada al Sadr, an influential Shi’ite leader, has called for investigation into complaints by Iraqi Christians whose property has been seized illegally—including expropriations by al Sadr’s own Shi’ite militia. The Muslim leader said that justice demands a restoration of Christians’ property rights.

