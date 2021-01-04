Catholic World News

Catholics in India protest continued detention of elderly priest

January 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Stan Swamy, SJ, 83, was arrested in October on charges of Maoist terrorism. The nation’s bishops have called for his release.

