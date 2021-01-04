Catholic World News

Archbishop-elect of Dublin prepares for major reorganization

January 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on Irish Times

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Dermot Farrell favors the ordination of women to the diaconate, though not to the priesthood. He also told the Irish Times he opposes blessings for same-sex unions and for couples who have remarried outside the Church (interview transcript).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!